Thornburg Investment Management Decreased Workday (WDAY) Position by $1.90 Million; Valuation Declined; Community Bk Sys (CBU) Shares Rose While Strategic Financial Services Boosted by $434,535 Its Holding

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 9,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 56,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, down from 66,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $191.52. About 977,037 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.9. About 112,324 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merchants Bancshares Provides Shareholders With A Choice – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is China Biologic Products Inc (CBPO) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes – Business Wire” published on May 21, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bank parent extends closing date for next acquisition – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 131,831 shares to 128,616 shares, valued at $19.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,581 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 93,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 69,033 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont owns 6,994 shares. Blackrock holds 7.54 million shares. Moreover, Parkside Bankshares Trust has 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Kbc Nv holds 0% or 3,201 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 34,844 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 35,080 shares. Arrow Corp accumulated 6,484 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Community Commercial Bank Na owns 4,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com reported 3,437 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 2.09M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Sterling Ltd Liability reported 0.23% stake. 83,481 were reported by Prudential Financial.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 17,672 shares to 345,077 shares, valued at $94.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Microsoft Stock Is a Relatively Safe Tech Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IGV, NOW, ATVI, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday Becomes Oversold (WDAY) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday (WDAY) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XNTK, SQ, AMAT, WDAY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moreover, Dubuque Retail Bank And Company has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Two Sigma Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,376 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 6,850 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 2,964 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 139,990 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The owns 1.45M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.01% or 658 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0.03% or 97,661 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd Co has 0.37% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,963 shares. Barclays Public Lc owns 64,601 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cls Invests Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Aspiriant Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,663 shares.