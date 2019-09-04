Thornburg Investment Management Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $19.03 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Rench Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 333,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.56 million, down from 5.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.12. About 7.58M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION INC – COURT ALSO SCHEDULED A TECHNOLOGY TUTORIAL IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING MARKMAN HEARING AND HAS SET ASIDE FULL DAY FOR PROCEEDINGS; 05/03/2018 – Romit Shah Says Time Is Up for Qualcomm (Video); 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 9.85 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan takes stake in analytics platform start-up; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 09/05/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRIVERs Series 5018 Trust

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.15 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 214,684 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 191,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,428 are owned by Cap Inc Ca. Independent Investors invested 0.9% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 19,409 shares. The New York-based Shufro Rose Ltd Company has invested 1.65% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 348,771 shares. Sun Life Financial accumulated 2,074 shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 13,962 shares. Northstar Asset Management Lc stated it has 21,627 shares. Oak Limited Oh invested in 412,360 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability holds 21,289 shares. Altavista Wealth Management reported 0.17% stake. Caprock Gp accumulated 14,928 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Assetmark holds 7,761 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

