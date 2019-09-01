Thornburg Investment Management Decreased Its Eni S P A (E) Stake by $9.87 Million as Stock Value Declined; Puzo Michael J Increases Holding in Eog Resources (EOG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Eni S P A (E) by 99.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 259,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% . The institutional investor held 104 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 259,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eni S P A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 121,558 shares traded. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 17.74% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 10/05/2018 – Eni has recouped all outstanding Iran payments – CEO; 16/03/2018 – ENI CFO SAYS ASSET SWAPS COULD BE A REALITY TO RESHAPE PORTFOLIO; 28/03/2018 – SHELL FILES CRIMINAL COMPLAINT WITH DUTCH AUTHORITIES AGAINST FORMER EMPLOYEE OVER SALE OF NIGERIAN OILFIELD OML 42 IN 2011 – SPOKESMAN; 10/04/2018 – UAE’S ADNOC SAYS ROADSHOW FOR NEW OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION BIDDING ROUND STARTS ON APRIL 23 IN ABU DHABI; 06/04/2018 – ENI SAYS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH ALLEGED WRONGDOING IN RELATION TO OPERATIONS THAT ARE THE OBJECT OF PROSECUTOR INVESTIGATIONS, WILL COOPERATE WITH PROSECUTORS – SPOKESMAN; 19/03/2018 – Ocean Power Technologies Signs Agreement with Eni S.p.A. to Provide PB3 PowerBuoy™ for Subsea Oil and Gas Operations; 17/04/2018 – ENI CEO: ALGERIA BIR REBAA NORTH SOLAR PLANT TO START IN JULY; 06/03/2018 – SAIPEM CEO SAYS TAP GAS PIPELINE WORK IS PROCEEDING “WITH GREAT DIFFICULTY”; 17/04/2018 – Eni’s IEOC aims to increase gas production from Egypt’s Zohr field to 1.2 bcf/d in May; 15/03/2018 – Eni Says Production From Nooros Field Offshore Egypt Hits High

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 12,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,140 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares to 40,790 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,769 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 119,675 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $51.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 191,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Casa Sys Inc.