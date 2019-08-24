Thornburg Investment Management Decreased Its At&T (T) Stake; Oshkosh (OSK) Sentiment Is 1.17

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 49.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 3.93M shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 3.99M shares with $125.05 million value, down from 7.92 million last quarter. At&T Inc now has $254.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45 million shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities

Oshkosh Corp (OSK) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 167 funds increased and started new holdings, while 143 trimmed and sold holdings in Oshkosh Corp. The funds in our database now own: 60.16 million shares, down from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Oshkosh Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 118 Increased: 99 New Position: 68.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.43M shares. 15,010 were reported by Bouchey Financial Gru. 415,979 are owned by Brown Advisory. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 0.89% or 930,915 shares. 108,335 are owned by Bessemer Gp. Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 156,752 shares. Duncker Streett Inc holds 0.79% or 108,776 shares. Oxbow holds 86,166 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 27,873 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 211,242 shares. Bath Savings Trust owns 0.5% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 75,841 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.6% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 384,600 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 710,435 shares. Homrich Berg invested in 799,299 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.26 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) stake by 93,321 shares to 1.66M valued at $73.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 143,916 shares and now owns 1.28M shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 3.39% above currents $34.82 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and tele handlers for use in construction, agricultural, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. It has a 8.34 P/E ratio. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.