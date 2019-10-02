Thornburg Investment Management Decreased Holding in Suncor Energy (SU) as Stock Value Declined; United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position Maintained by Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 20,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 165,341 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.08 million, up from 144,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $115.6. About 2.99 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 98.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc analyzed 312,600 shares as the company's stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 4,529 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141,000, down from 317,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $46.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 1.94M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $918.08 million for 12.73 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,029 shares to 394,213 shares, valued at $66.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 54,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $850.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,270 shares to 186,074 shares, valued at $25.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,931 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).