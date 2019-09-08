Thornburg Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH); Capital International Investors Increased Stake in Helmerich And Payne (HP) by $70.45 Million

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Helmerich And Payne (HP) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 9.32 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.91M, up from 8.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Helmerich And Payne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 2.15 million shares traded or 43.22% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 207,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 593,735 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.02M, up from 386,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.86M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 191,049 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $34.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 165,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,378 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

