Thornburg Investment Management Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Stake; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 97.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc acquired 369,068 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 748,246 shares with $28.88M value, up from 379,178 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $46.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 21.06 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy has $3300 highest and $3200 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 104.02% above currents $15.93 stock price. Vermilion Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. See Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) latest ratings:

28/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $32.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: TD Securities Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Among 14 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $51.60’s average target is 22.51% above currents $42.12 stock price. Micron Technology had 28 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, June 23 report. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4000 target in Friday, September 27 report. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5000 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Longbow. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, September 27. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 10. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 430,587 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 1.43% or 470,886 shares. Hartwell J M LP invested in 15,270 shares. Da Davidson Co reported 0.02% stake. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,685 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. John G Ullman And Associates stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 38,802 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Insurance Com. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 86,350 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 210,345 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 159,098 shares. Compton Capital Incorporated Ri owns 27,700 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Savant Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 5,625 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 196,611 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 25,221 shares to 2.37M valued at $111.92 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cl A stake by 5,383 shares and now owns 99,492 shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was reduced too.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.

