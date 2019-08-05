Thor Industries (THO) Valuation Declined While United Capital Financial Advisers Has Boosted Holding by $3.68 Million; Penney J C (JCP) Valuation Declined While J Goldman & Company LP Upped Stake by $2.51 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 169.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 2.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7232. About 8.65M shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 08/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY – UPSIZED & PRICED ITS PRIVATE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF 8.625% SENIOR SECURED SECOND PRIORITY NOTES DUE 2025; 30/04/2018 – J.C. Penney Partners With Grammy-winning Singer Lionel Richie For Home Collection — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Forms Committee to Conduct a Search for a CEO; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Lowered JCP Rating Reflects Increased Operational Risk Resulting From Recent Inventory Management Issues and Moderately Weaker Forecasted Credit Metrics; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT PARTNERS LP REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC AS OF MAY 11 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms J.C. Penney Cfr Of B1; Assigns A Rating Of B2 To Its Proposed Senior Secured Second Priority Notes; 14/04/2018 – Richland Source: JCPenney celebrates 100 years in Mansfield area; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS J.C. PENNEY CFR OF B1; ASSIGNS A RATING OF B2 T; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Elects Current Lead Independent Director Ronald W. Tysoe as Chmn of the Bd; 30/04/2018 – The home category is growing for Penney as apparel shrinks

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 36.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 59,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 219,893 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 160,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 469,404 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7,656 shares to 35,907 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 16,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,315 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 59,508 shares to 144,024 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (Put) (NYSE:DIS) by 106,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (Put) (NYSE:CHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold JCP shares while 55 reduced holdings.