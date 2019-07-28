Thor Industries (THO) Stock Value Declined While Scout Investments Increased Holding by $38.15 Million; Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holder Gfs Advisors Increased Its Stake by $1.12 Million

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries (THO) by 1031.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 615,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 674,971 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.10M, up from 59,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Thor Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 421,987 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500.

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, up from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 6.76M shares traded or 10.23% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CASH TAXES IN 2018 BETWEEN $250M TO $300M: CEO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – SHOULD RECOVER MOST OF PENT-UP DEMAND CAUSED BY ADVERSE WEATHER TO BE RECOVERED DURING REST OF YEAR; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TOO SOON TO COMMIT TO MULTI-YEAR CASH DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX CEO FERNANDO GONZALEZ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 16/05/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Invests in Mexican Startup; 16/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., and Certain Officers – CX; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TIMING OF BUYBACK PROGRAM TO DEPEND ON MKT CONDITION; 22/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS WILL NOT PURSUE 3.75 BLN CPO CAPITAL INCREASE; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018 (CX)

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) by 10,020 shares to 67,478 shares, valued at $16.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 218,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,273 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Peter Orthwein to Step Down as Executive Chairman and Assume Role of Chairman Emeritus – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 19,484 shares. Hutchinson Ca reported 153,347 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Liability accumulated 618,855 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 49,203 shares. Da Davidson And Com has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 4,437 shares. Sit Investment Assoc Inc holds 15,075 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Dean Capital Management reported 1.91% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hanson Doremus Investment accumulated 0.19% or 9,350 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 28,445 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma Partners Mngmt owns 3,744 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amp Limited holds 11,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank Corp reported 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 19,580 shares to 262,992 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 30,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,247 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).