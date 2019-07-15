Thor Industries (THO) Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Trimmed Its Stake by $349,804; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Market Valuation Declined, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lowered Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,544 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, down from 127,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 94,617 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 23,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 83,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 166,394 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 121.43% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.76 million for 8.95 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

