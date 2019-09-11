Thor Industries (THO) Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Raised Position by $6.14 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69M, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.25. About 5.56 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 281,372 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 182,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 1.23 million shares traded or 45.92% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will acquire a cross-border e-commerce business unit, Kaola – Live Trading News” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 3 Big Reasons to Stick With BABA Stock During This Chop – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.12 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 1.34 million shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $167.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 5,841 shares to 14,896 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 7,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,574 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 305 shares. Penobscot Mngmt has 4,830 shares. Reinhart Partners Incorporated stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Thomas White Ltd owns 3,775 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Country Bancorp, a Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Whittier accumulated 0% or 2,270 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested in 0.01% or 328,054 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.02% or 866,925 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 13 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Swedbank reported 3.27 million shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 13,033 shares. American Intl Group accumulated 110,467 shares.