Thor Industries (THO) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined; As Korn Ferry (KFY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Decreased Its Stake

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 45,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 917,032 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.60M, down from 962,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 734,632 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 28.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 199,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 500,936 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.07M, down from 700,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 255,614 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 14/05/2018 – High Demand, Low Reward: Salaries for 2018 College Graduates Flat, Korn Ferry Analysis Shows; 02/05/2018 – Korn Ferry Study Reveals Global Talent Shortage Could Threaten Business Growth Around the World; 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 69C TO 73C, EST. 67C; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 58C; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 20/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27-28; 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q EPS 48c

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,280 shares to 83,310 shares, valued at $26.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold KFY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 49.81 million shares or 2.57% more from 48.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). 372 are owned by Cwm Ltd. Moreover, Amer Group has 0.01% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 42,306 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 0.05% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 11,880 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 114,633 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Charles Schwab Management has 508,312 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,819 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 44,326 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company holds 1.09 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Lc has invested 0.05% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Sei Invs stated it has 35,428 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,281 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 351,865 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 11,258 shares to 187,925 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 55,062 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 120,317 shares. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hm Payson owns 1,540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% stake. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 13,119 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 4,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 5,724 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Lc accumulated 0.26% or 16,023 shares. 7,471 are held by Us Commercial Bank De. Price T Rowe Md owns 28,152 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 95,426 shares. Hanson & Doremus stated it has 9,677 shares.

