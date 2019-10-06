Thor Industries (THO) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Cut Its Position by $2.62 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Icu Medical (ICUI) Position Has Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 3,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 103,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.11 million, up from 99,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Icu Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $157.86. About 121,579 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 45,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 917,032 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.60M, down from 962,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 745,312 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 27,882 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0.63% or 2.04M shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Boston Family Office Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 33,974 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 485,427 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Millennium Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 57,220 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.14% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Thomas White holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 3,775 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 7,861 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 55,039 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Management. Benjamin F Edwards Inc accumulated 0% or 358 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm has 5 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 11,258 shares to 187,925 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

