Thor Industries (THO) Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Lowered Its Position by $349,804; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Jag Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.57 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 10,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 39,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 29,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $289. About 2.79M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 121,544 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, down from 127,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 862,022 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,523 shares to 29,346 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) by 688,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,972 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru reported 19,384 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation accumulated 119,326 shares. Manchester Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 44 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Trb Advsr Lp has invested 0.32% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 187,098 shares. First Foundation owns 1,073 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.26% or 33,540 shares. Passport Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Partner Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,731 shares. Westfield Mngmt Communications LP invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Capital Advsrs Inc reported 3,500 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Dept accumulated 1,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Financial Counselors stated it has 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.74M for 6.65 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,744 shares to 132,422 shares, valued at $23.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).