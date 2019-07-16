Thor Industries (THO) Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Decreased Stake; As El Paso Elec Co (EE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Boosted Its Holding

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64M, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.11. About 75,373 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 5.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric Backs 2018 EPS $2.30-EPS $2.65; 16/03/2018 – DoJ AL Middle: Tribunal de Jurados Federal Condenan Mujer de El Paso en Caso de Secuestración; 23/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Stops Big Marijuana Load at El Paso Port; 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Ramius Buys New 2.3% Position in El Paso Electric; 08/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 115 Of El Paso Electric Co; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,544 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, down from 127,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 264,750 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,878 shares to 55,987 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems has 9,449 shares. Dean Ltd Com has 94,950 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. 64,996 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Federated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 12,114 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Lc. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Piedmont Inv Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Kistler stated it has 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Charles Schwab owns 506,419 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 1.27% or 86,394 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 86,270 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Country Trust Retail Bank owns 200 shares.

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.76M for 9.11 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $67.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.