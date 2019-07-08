Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Forms $57.46 Double Bottom; Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AIR) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 131 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 95 sold and trimmed equity positions in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 66.25 million shares, up from 34.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 73 Increased: 82 New Position: 49.

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) formed double bottom with $54.01 target or 6.00% below today’s $57.46 share price. Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) has $3.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 56,806 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93

Among 3 analysts covering Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Thor Industries has $85 highest and $65 lowest target. $75’s average target is 30.53% above currents $57.46 stock price. Thor Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, February 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, March 22.

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.75M for 8.81 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Thor Industries, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management owns 10,947 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 4.63M shares. 1,403 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Liability reported 11,250 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability owns 111 shares. Harris Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 646,187 shares in its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 7,641 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Com reported 6,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 57,220 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co reported 3,906 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 352,079 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,814 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James And Associate reported 61,138 shares. Vanguard reported 4.80 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 6,000 shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 4.53% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. for 562,826 shares. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owns 154,661 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Telemark Asset Management Llc has 0.82% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 63,270 shares.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance logistics programs in support of the U.S.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 58,190 shares traded. AAR Corp. (AIR) has declined 29.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 DILUTED SHR FROM CONT OPS IN THE RANGE OF $2.50 TO $2.80; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q EPS CONT OPS 90C; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR)

