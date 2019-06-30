Thor Industries Inc. (THO) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Recreational Vehicles company, Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Thor Industries Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.95% of all Recreational Vehicles’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Thor Industries Inc. has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.83% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Thor Industries Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thor Industries Inc. 0.00% 12.10% 8.30% Industry Average 342.90% 31.90% 13.31%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Thor Industries Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Thor Industries Inc. N/A 61 13.22 Industry Average 138.67M 40.44M 16.45

Thor Industries Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Thor Industries Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Thor Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thor Industries Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.00 2.65

$75 is the average target price of Thor Industries Inc., with a potential upside of 28.31%. The rivals have a potential upside of 33.05%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Thor Industries Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Thor Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thor Industries Inc. -8.47% -14.29% -11.25% -15.9% -39.24% 13.08% Industry Average 2.92% 4.87% 16.32% 15.84% 40.43% 27.99%

For the past year Thor Industries Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Thor Industries Inc. are 1.7 and 0.9. Competitively, Thor Industries Inc.’s rivals have 1.89 and 0.95 for Current and Quick Ratio. Thor Industries Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Thor Industries Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Thor Industries Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.72. In other hand, Thor Industries Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.27 which is 26.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Thor Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Thor Industries Inc.’s rivals beat Thor Industries Inc.

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names. It also provides conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels under the Montana, Springdale, Hideout, Sprinter, Outback, Laredo, Bullet, Fuzion, Raptor, Passport, Cougar, Coleman, Kodiak, Aspen Trail, Aerolite, Voltage, Cruiser, Volante, Sunset Trail, Zinger, Landmark, Bighorn, Elkridge, Trail Runner, North Trail, Cyclone, Torque, Prowler, Wilderness, Shadow Cruiser, Fun Finder, MPG, Radiance, Stryker, Sportsmen, Spree, Venom, Durango, SportTrek, Connect, Sportster, Sonic, Jay Flight, Jay Feather, Eagle, Pinnacle, Seismic, Launch, Autumn Ridge, Solstice, Highlander, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range trade names; and luxury fifth wheels under the Redwood and DRV Mobile Suites trade names. In addition, the company offers equestrian recreational vehicle products with living quarters under trade names, such as Premiere, Silverado, Ranger, Laredo, Trail Boss, and Trail Hand; and lightweight travel trailers and specialty products under Camplite and Quicksilver trade names. Further, it provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products. The company markets its recreational vehicles through independent dealers. Thor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.