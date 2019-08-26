Thor Industries Inc. (THO) and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Comparison side by side

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) compete against each other in the Recreational Vehicles sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thor Industries Inc. 60 0.32 N/A 2.51 23.75 Fox Factory Holding Corp. 73 4.13 N/A 2.07 38.63

Table 1 demonstrates Thor Industries Inc. and Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fox Factory Holding Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Thor Industries Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Thor Industries Inc. is presently more affordable than Fox Factory Holding Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Thor Industries Inc. and Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thor Industries Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.6% Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0.00% 26.3% 16.5%

Risk and Volatility

Thor Industries Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.83. In other hand, Fox Factory Holding Corp. has beta of 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Thor Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Thor Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Thor Industries Inc. and Fox Factory Holding Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thor Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 71.62% for Thor Industries Inc. with average target price of $75. Competitively Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a consensus target price of $76, with potential upside of 2.99%. Based on the results shown earlier, Thor Industries Inc. is looking more favorable than Fox Factory Holding Corp., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Thor Industries Inc. and Fox Factory Holding Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 0%. 1.6% are Thor Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thor Industries Inc. 0.46% 2.85% -7.91% -8.67% -36.9% 14.62% Fox Factory Holding Corp. -7.18% -5.33% 5.73% 34.81% 63.26% 36.03%

For the past year Thor Industries Inc. was less bullish than Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Summary

Fox Factory Holding Corp. beats Thor Industries Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names. It also provides conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels under the Montana, Springdale, Hideout, Sprinter, Outback, Laredo, Bullet, Fuzion, Raptor, Passport, Cougar, Coleman, Kodiak, Aspen Trail, Aerolite, Voltage, Cruiser, Volante, Sunset Trail, Zinger, Landmark, Bighorn, Elkridge, Trail Runner, North Trail, Cyclone, Torque, Prowler, Wilderness, Shadow Cruiser, Fun Finder, MPG, Radiance, Stryker, Sportsmen, Spree, Venom, Durango, SportTrek, Connect, Sportster, Sonic, Jay Flight, Jay Feather, Eagle, Pinnacle, Seismic, Launch, Autumn Ridge, Solstice, Highlander, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range trade names; and luxury fifth wheels under the Redwood and DRV Mobile Suites trade names. In addition, the company offers equestrian recreational vehicle products with living quarters under trade names, such as Premiere, Silverado, Ranger, Laredo, Trail Boss, and Trail Hand; and lightweight travel trailers and specialty products under Camplite and Quicksilver trade names. Further, it provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products. The company markets its recreational vehicles through independent dealers. Thor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California.