Thor Inds (THO) Valuation Declined While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosted Stake by $507,966; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Navistar International (NAV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 92,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 517,359 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Navistar International Corp (NAV) by 402.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 185,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 231,706 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 46,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Navistar International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 260,653 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 13.30% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Navistar Outlook to Positive From Stable; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms B3 Corporate Family Rating and All Other Long-Term Ratings of Navistar; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH – IS NOT REPORTING ANY CHANGES TO ITS PLANS OR PROPOSALS FOR NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL; 16/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS STICKING TO 16.9% NAVISTAR STAKE FOR NOW; 23/04/2018 – Mark Hernandez Named Navistar Senior Vice President Of Global Manufacturing; 16/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS UNIT COULD LIFT NAVISTAR STAKE AFTER POSSIBLE IPO; 07/03/2018 – International Truck Unveils The International® MV™ Series; 06/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – PLANS TO EXPAND PRODUCT LINE-UP IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold NAV shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Westpac Bk owns 150,449 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stanley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 229,959 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.50M shares to 31.70 million shares, valued at $179.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 190,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Financial Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Renaissance Tech Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 330,736 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) holds 4,585 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% stake. Boston Family Office Ltd Com has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 97,700 shares. Amp Cap Investors holds 11,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.33% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Fmr holds 130,848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prescott Group Capital Ltd Liability has 11,000 shares. Sprott Incorporated has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Chilton Investment Comm Limited Liability Corp holds 618,855 shares. Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

