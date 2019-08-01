Thor Inds (THO) Stock Value Declined While West Coast Financial Upped Its Position; Calamos Advisors Trimmed Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holding by $9.09 Million; Stock Value Rose

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 32.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 20,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 86,394 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 65,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 231,627 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 363,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.40 million, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 1.71 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts: Cancellation of Major Prize Fight in May Moderates Expectations for 2Q, Particularly at Luxury Properties; 29/05/2018 – Morning Call: MGM buying NY-area casino for $850 million. Could it lure gamblers away from Sands Bethlehem?; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip REVPAR to Increase 1 to 3 %; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019; 08/05/2018 – MGM’s Murren Says ‘Investors Don’t Care Enough’ About Diversity (Video); 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $168.43 million for 23.55 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, March 7. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM pops after Vegas casinos top expectations – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nomura expects Macau growth to restart – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “New Jersey Beats Nevada for the Sports Betting Crown in May – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MGM China Reports 2019 Interim Results – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why MGM Resorts International Shares Jumped 15.7% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Peter Orthwein to Step Down as Executive Chairman and Assume Role of Chairman Emeritus – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Thor Industries Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

