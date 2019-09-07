Thor Inds (THO) Stock Value Declined While Chilton Investment Co Has Cut Its Holding; Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Stake Held by Trexquant Investment Lp

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 49.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 20,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 61,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 41,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 1.07M shares traded or 33.45% up from the average. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 115,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The hedge fund held 618,855 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60M, down from 734,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 624,070 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $87.33M for 7.19 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,884 shares to 165,298 shares, valued at $26.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 18,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.06% or 141,325 shares. Proshare Ltd Com accumulated 4,480 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc accumulated 95,836 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 37,562 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 9,542 were accumulated by Hl Finance Services Limited Company. Huntington Bancorp reported 50 shares. Sprott has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 194,561 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com holds 46,146 shares. Principal Gp holds 0.02% or 377,051 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 111 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc accumulated 538,921 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 9,793 shares. Primecap Management Ca invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Jefferies reported 0.02% stake. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 27,366 shares stake. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 0.18% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Charles Schwab Management reported 161,585 shares. 71 are owned by Bessemer Gru Inc. Federated Pa owns 60,034 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 19,704 shares. Coe Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.86% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 25,246 shares. The New York-based Coatue Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc invested in 293 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 7,917 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 19,882 shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 13,944 shares to 23,280 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,168 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).