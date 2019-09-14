Thor Inds (THO) Stock Price Declined While State Street Boosted Stake; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Value Declined, Camelot Portfolios Lifted Its Stake by $1.04 Million

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 59.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 18,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 50,869 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 31,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78M shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER

State Street Corp increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 18,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.04M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 1.25 million shares traded or 50.48% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests invested in 0.01% or 60,247 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm reported 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 660,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Acg Wealth stated it has 17,990 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). American Century Companies invested in 1.48 million shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability has 9,936 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 86,752 shares. Franklin Inc holds 0% or 17,103 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 102,400 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 15,068 shares. Thomas White Limited invested in 3,775 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp invested in 0.05% or 111,100 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 2,270 were accumulated by Whittier Co.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 840,348 shares to 195.54 million shares, valued at $9.36B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 13,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $241.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (ROOF) by 32,694 shares to 89,502 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 21,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,771 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd &I (RNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual, Rhode Island-based fund reported 19,811 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.12% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wesbanco Bankshares Inc holds 0.28% or 103,619 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 57,500 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 9,859 shares. Moreover, Gyroscope Cap Gru Limited Liability Company has 3.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Regions has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cypress Cap Gp stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Putnam Investments owns 192,068 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,619 shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 9,162 shares. Moreover, Viking Fund Limited has 2.82% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 190,000 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Company, Michigan-based fund reported 1,159 shares. Montag A And Associates has 25,073 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.