Thor Inds (THO) Stock Declined While Sprott Has Upped Stake by $580,000; As Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined, Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Increased Position by $962,040

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 16,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 272,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.60M, up from 256,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 7.83M shares traded or 29.36% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 1.50 million shares traded or 80.37% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Auryn Res Inc by 297,900 shares to 301,700 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 19,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,729 shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 13,829 shares. 33,974 are owned by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp. 1,540 are held by Hm Payson Com. Art Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 4,991 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Co reported 5,724 shares stake. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 122,470 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Bridges Invest Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 15,500 shares. Thomas White Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 3,775 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 15,306 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.84 million shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 10,508 shares. Sit Assocs holds 16,425 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Actuant Corporation Class A (NYSE:ATU) by 24,494 shares to 657,279 shares, valued at $16.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,827 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH).