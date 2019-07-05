Thor Inds (THO) Stake Boosted by Horan Capital Management; Wedgewood Partners Continues to Hold Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 155,807 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.64. About 102,232 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 781,645 shares to 908,998 shares, valued at $38.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 153,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,699 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co Forward Split With (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.17 million were accumulated by Northern Tru. Cwm Lc holds 0.39% or 222,999 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Synovus Fincl holds 4,221 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 728,217 shares. The Arizona-based Autus Asset Limited Com has invested 0.73% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Horan, a Maryland-based fund reported 44,378 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Co has 0.23% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 33,029 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 25,000 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford And, United Kingdom-based fund reported 697,517 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.22% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Qs Investors Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Alliancebernstein LP has 736,216 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 0.42% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 23,867 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) To Present At Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “C.H. Robinson Expands Across Italy With Dema Service Buyout – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agree To Purchase C.H. Robinson Worldwide At $70, Earn 5.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “C. H. Robinson Isn’t Afraid Of Amazon – Benzinga” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $603,972 activity. 2,399 shares were sold by LEMKE JAMES, worth $214,974. 1,202 shares were bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr, worth $99,985. 1,382 shares were sold by Kass Jordan T, worth $125,487. $265,189 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was sold by Freeman Angela K..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 93,151 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). North Star Investment Management reported 100 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 12,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd stated it has 580,735 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of invested in 5,400 shares. 167,300 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation. Gemmer Asset Limited Co reported 219 shares stake. Blackrock invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Sei reported 97,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 38 shares stake. Whittier Tru Com accumulated 0% or 2,270 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 36,122 shares.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On F.N.B. Corp (FNB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Walgreens and Gap Are on My Casualty List – GuruFocus.com” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thor -11% after dealer rationalization hits hard – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Once More, Beat The Drum For Thor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.