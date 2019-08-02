Thor Inds (THO) Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Increased Position by $527,744; As China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Stock Value Declined, Shah Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $948,000

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 7,282 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 16.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 8,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 58,904 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 50,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 225,967 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 9,871 shares. Huntington State Bank invested in 0% or 50 shares. 893 are held by Synovus Corporation. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 2,803 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 37,562 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3,193 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 41,163 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc owns 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 219 shares. Horan Cap Management invested in 0.88% or 76,645 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 48,332 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.14% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hl Fincl Ltd Co owns 9,542 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 10,520 shares to 6,980 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,863 shares, and cut its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).