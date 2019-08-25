Thor Inds (THO) Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Increased Holding by $527,744; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shareholder Praesidium Investment Management Company Lowered Its Holding by $9.11 Million as Valuation Rose

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 515,645 shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 16.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 8,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 58,904 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 50,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 1.43 million shares traded or 65.24% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,802 shares to 61,092 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,863 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation, a Switzerland-based fund reported 96,200 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors accumulated 7,899 shares. Callahan Advsrs Lc invested in 0.33% or 28,815 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 12,000 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 0.5% or 6,000 shares. Pnc Finance Group invested in 0% or 55,804 shares. 10,565 are held by Barnett & Company Inc. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 3,674 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 133,017 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 330,736 shares. Fdx invested in 6,302 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.1% or 116,415 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Services invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru reported 0.01% stake. 11,385 are held by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested in 526,014 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Spark Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.45% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 178,800 shares. Ftb Incorporated owns 233 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 55 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 37,980 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 76,899 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 41,825 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0.03% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,785 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Convergence Inv Prns Lc accumulated 4,954 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company reported 2,558 shares.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 191,150 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $95.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 16,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).