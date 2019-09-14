Thor Inds (THO) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Has Cut Position by $1.46 Million as Share Price Declined; As Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Stock Value Rose, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lifted Its Position

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 44.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 25,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 31,623 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, down from 56,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 1.25M shares traded or 50.48% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 814,026 shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru reported 2,270 shares. 13,183 are held by Citigroup Inc. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1,309 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 102,400 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc accumulated 9,574 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 12,000 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Stifel Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 10,396 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0% stake. 13,119 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 122,470 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 5,047 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 7,899 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23,925 shares to 143,701 shares, valued at $16.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 44,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.75M for 8.26 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 20,100 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

