Thor Inds (THO) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Raised Its Position; Steel Partners Holdings LP Stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Has Boosted by $6.50 Million as Market Value Rose

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 4 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 22.19% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 14/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings LP Exits Position in HC2; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS $3.00-$3.50-SHR; 07/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.35; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Submits Proposal for Babcock & Wilcox Worth $3-$3.50/Shr; 25/04/2018 – A Team of Doctors and Researchers Launch Study on Child Alignment; Grant Funding Provided by Steel Partners Foundation; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS CURRENTLY OWNS 17.8% BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named President and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 35c

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.55. About 150,428 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mngmt has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 55,058 shares. Amer Century Incorporated reported 0.1% stake. Bokf Na invested in 0.02% or 13,033 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 18,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Finance Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 219,893 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, Paloma Prtn Mgmt Communications has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 3,744 shares. Prescott Group Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Oklahoma-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Penobscot Investment Management owns 4,830 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc owns 12,604 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0.02% or 866,925 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 188 shares.

