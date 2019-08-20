Thor Inds (THO) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Increased Holding by $1.51 Million as Share Price Declined; Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose While Homrich & Berg Trimmed Its Position by $2.75 Million

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.21B market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $9.46 during the last trading session, reaching $217.41. About 6.49 million shares traded or 65.39% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 162,244 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 13,028 shares to 21,662 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton And Ma holds 1.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 33,578 shares. Bainco Invsts has invested 1.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zevin Asset Mgmt Llc reported 5,551 shares. Meyer Handelman Company reported 1.33% stake. L & S Inc reported 47,682 shares. Founders Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,400 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 70,414 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fort Point Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Td Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 163 shares stake. Nadler Finance Inc holds 0.17% or 2,739 shares. M&T State Bank owns 395,771 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 5,855 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lynch Assoc In invested in 0.21% or 3,325 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Lc stated it has 25,110 shares. 200 are held by Country Commercial Bank. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Sprott reported 140,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 8,016 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 3,674 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 580,735 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 28,445 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Llc holds 12,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 86,394 are owned by West Coast Ltd Liability Co. Eqis reported 6,828 shares. Anderson Hoagland And has invested 0.32% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 4,793 are held by Da Davidson Company. 200 are owned by Duncker Streett And. Fdx has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).