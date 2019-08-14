Thor Inds (THO) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP C (MMP) Stake Raised by Miller Howard Investments Inc

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp C (MMP) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 11,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.63M, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 866,304 shares traded or 10.45% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.94% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 793,982 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:CF) by 16,883 shares to 57,432 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT) by 9,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,991 shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New Cl A (NASDAQ:LAMR).

