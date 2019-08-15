Thor Inds (THO) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.51 Million as Stock Declined; As Novartis A G (NVS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Brookside Capital Management Lowered Holding by $15.23 Million

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 794,485 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc analyzed 158,632 shares as the company's stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 882,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.80 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $205.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 895,602 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T has 0.05% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). M&T National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Scout Invests Inc invested in 0.86% or 674,971 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 319,641 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Prudential Finance Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 486,085 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 36,542 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research invested in 4,335 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 9,216 shares. Ent Finance Services Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Victory Cap invested in 16 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Anderson Hoagland & holds 0.32% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 8,230 shares.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Thor Cracking? – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Camping World wipeout hangs over RV sector – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.91B for 17.62 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.