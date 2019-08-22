Thor Inds (THO) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.51 Million as Market Value Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Boosted Its Holding by $550,329

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 429,569 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Advisors New York stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chickasaw Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.05M shares stake. Courage Miller Ptnrs Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 407 shares. Chilton Investment Com Limited Liability owns 643 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Highland Management Limited Co holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,454 shares. David R Rahn Associate Inc has invested 5.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 10,031 are owned by Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.93% or 21,086 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc owns 144,904 shares. Scott & Selber Inc accumulated 5.15% or 5,530 shares. 10 has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.09% or 43,263 shares. Goodman Finance has 4,888 shares. F&V Capital Mgmt owns 0.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 450 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 64,996 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company has invested 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Sg Americas Secs Limited Co accumulated 0% or 7,734 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 12,114 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 12,604 shares. 11,250 were accumulated by Diversified Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Bb&T has 0.05% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 41,314 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has 9,406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Aqr Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 5,376 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 85,282 shares. Country Bankshares holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd accumulated 9,933 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Da Davidson And has 4,793 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.