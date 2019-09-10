Thor Inds (THO) Share Value Declined While Van Berkom & Associates Raised Stake by $5.25 Million; As Danaher (DHR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Fred Alger Management Has Upped Stake

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 84,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 829,632 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74 million, up from 744,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 1.08M shares traded or 26.00% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 48.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 1.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 3.99 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.42M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 1.90M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why General Electric Stock Should Not Be in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Envista launches IPO roadshow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Stock Is Ruled By Fear Yet Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.25% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 48,094 shares. Whitnell And holds 24,815 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Chilton Investment Com Lc reported 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Stephens Ar holds 0.14% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 45,940 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak holds 2.47% or 14,952 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw, New York-based fund reported 99,599 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 457,762 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Interest Ca owns 0.66% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 42,014 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.46% or 32,139 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 168,520 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 3.50M shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,458 shares. Gotham Asset owns 71,521 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co holds 0.01% or 517 shares in its portfolio.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtu Financial Inc Class A by 29,568 shares to 166,357 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 509,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “THOR Industries Announces National Forest Foundation Multi-Year Partnership – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.