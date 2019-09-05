Thor Inds (THO) Position Upped by Horan Capital Management; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Lincoln National Upped Stake by $333,520

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 4,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 68,707 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 64,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 6.96M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 626,725 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 24,941 shares to 32,227 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 11,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,315 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,075 are owned by Cap Inv Counsel. Td Capital Management Lc invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Annex Advisory Service Ltd Co stated it has 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kempen Cap Management Nv accumulated 1.63% or 222,149 shares. Independent Invsts Inc, New York-based fund reported 72,259 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management has 537,984 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Ltd Liability has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boston Llc accumulated 121,373 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company holds 77,187 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,288 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest reported 49,493 shares. 574,206 were accumulated by Neville Rodie And Shaw. 173,637 are held by Bridgeway. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 1.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Madison Hldgs accumulated 340,028 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 893 shares. The New York-based Midas Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.62% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Company invested in 7,339 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 651,583 shares. Hl Serv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 9,542 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 44,313 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 12,218 shares in its portfolio. 330,736 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 866,925 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,067 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 41,814 shares. Quantitative Limited holds 15,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

