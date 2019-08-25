Thor Inds (THO) Position Upped by Eagle Ridge Investment Management; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Stake in Thor Industries (THO) Raised by $1.92 Million as Stock Value Declined

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries (THO) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The hedge fund held 174,150 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, up from 143,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thor Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 1.43M shares traded or 65.24% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (NYSE:ABC) by 37,750 shares to 72,250 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Camping World wipeout hangs over RV sector – Seeking Alpha" on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha" published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha" on March 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Advsr Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Nordea Mngmt invested in 71,578 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chilton Invest Llc reported 618,855 shares. 41,163 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hightower Advsrs Llc has 0.02% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 46,146 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 55,058 shares. Hendershot owns 28,040 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 22,185 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Horan Mgmt has 0.88% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.06% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 6,707 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,296 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,404 are owned by Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Looking Forward – Thor Offers More – Seeking Alpha" on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Should You Be Tempted To Sell Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com's news article titled: "Thor Industries (THO) Announces Andy Graves as New Independent Chairman – StreetInsider.com" with publication date: July 29, 2019.

