Thor Inds (THO) Position Held by Horan Capital Management; Belmond LTD (BEL) Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $27.43 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 62.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.84M, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 440,243 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lindsey Bell Likes Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jerome Dodson Exits 3M, Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: M&A Fuels Stocks; Streaming Wars to Heat Up – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AT&T Details Upcoming Video-Streaming Service – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is AT&T Stock Still Worth Buying for Its 6% Yield? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Peter Orthwein To Step Down As Executive Chairman And Assume Role Of Chairman Emeritus At Thor Industries – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Inv House Limited accumulated 19,200 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company holds 19,307 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 219 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Cap Management Gru has invested 0.08% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 38 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc owns 95,836 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.67% or 11,250 shares. Moreover, Bridges Investment Inc has 0.06% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 21,660 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 7,734 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Lc invested in 219,893 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Stifel reported 107,398 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shellback Cap LP has 0.33% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 44,200 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.