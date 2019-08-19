Thor Inds (THO) Position Has Raised by Horan Capital Management; As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Healthcor Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 794,029 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 2.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.53 million, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.19. About 6.78 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 11/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 07/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

