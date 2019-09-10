Thor Inds (THO) Position Has Boosted by Horan Capital Management; Torray Upped Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position by $5.50 Million

Torray Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 62,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44M, up from 46,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $18 during the last trading session, reaching $356.96. About 593,987 shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company's stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 1.08 million shares traded or 26.00% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 09/05/2018 Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor's Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY'S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 22/04/2018 – "Infinity War" stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including "Black Panther" and "Thor: Ragnarok."; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 3,146 shares to 125,329 shares, valued at $24.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,102 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

