Thor Inds (THO) Holding Has Raised by Eagle Ridge Investment Management; Athena Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $4.05 Million; Stock Value Rose

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 92,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4,843 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $138.93. About 235,179 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thor Industries sees sales drop in North America – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying Thor Industries – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “THOR Industries Announces New Vice President of International Supply Chain Integration – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling owns 4,099 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 44,313 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. California-based Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 1.66% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based North Point Managers Oh has invested 1.44% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Vident Inv Advisory Llc holds 0.02% or 7,339 shares in its portfolio. Van Berkom Associates Inc holds 829,632 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 1.04M shares. Alexandria Cap Lc reported 67,395 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 0.22% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 168,200 shares. Moreover, James Research Incorporated has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 640 shares. Burney invested in 12,309 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Limited Liability Com stated it has 59,520 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 11,250 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 410,524 shares to 410,760 shares, valued at $63.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 61,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 25,414 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 105,502 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1.69% or 1.89 million shares. Cornerstone Invest Prtn Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 752,677 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.21% or 23,780 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Lc holds 131,264 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Lc holds 1.51% or 157,208 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.6% or 61,714 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust accumulated 373,721 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 6,850 shares stake. Fulton Bank Na reported 62,614 shares stake. Mawer Inv Management Ltd invested in 1.97M shares or 1.96% of the stock. Waddell And Reed has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Community State Bank Of Raymore holds 0.41% or 8,135 shares.