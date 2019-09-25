Thor Inds (THO) Holder West Coast Financial Increased Stake by $521,014 as Market Valuation Declined; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Cut Its Position

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 8,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 95,377 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, up from 86,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 844,268 shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 212,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 431,679 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.09M, down from 643,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 1.46 million shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 22/03/2018 – BHP sees limited impact on steel market from U.S. new tariffs -exec; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS MAJOR SA CEMENT CONTRACT,BHP-ABC.AX; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN $200-300 MLN TO EXPLORE FOR OIL AND GAS IN SHALLOW WATER PROJECTS WON AT AUCTION – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 07/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PORT HEDLAND IRON ORE SHIPMENTS TO CHINA FALL TO 31.3 MILLION TONNES IN FEB DOWN FROM 34.7 MLN TONNES IN JAN – PILBARA PORTS; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton to Leave World Coal Association; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Pens Fresh Cement, Lime Supply Deal with BHP; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 06/04/2018 – BHP EXPECTS TO CUT FRESH WATER USE 15% IN NEXT 5 YEARS GLOBALLY; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore exports to China fall 10 pct in Feb; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 395,185 are held by Prudential Fin Incorporated. Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Synovus has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 849 shares. Alps Advisors Inc holds 12,108 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 147,222 shares. Ls Investment Ltd owns 2,698 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 712,800 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability reported 13,200 shares stake. Guggenheim Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 9,936 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 120,923 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 41,850 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 387 are held by Mcmillion Inc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 13,400 shares.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,293 shares to 57,414 shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 164,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,234 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

