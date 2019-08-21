Thor Inds (THO) Holder Horan Capital Management Increased Stake; Intelsat S A (I) Holding Held by Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 296,283 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 134,851 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Management Inc reported 7,404 shares. Earnest Prns Lc owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 17 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc holds 281,372 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested in 37,562 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Voya Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc has 0.1% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Walleye Trading Llc has 3,906 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 110,467 are owned by Int. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.08% or 58,330 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 28 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Victory Mgmt holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thb Asset Management owns 11,286 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hendershot Invs Incorporated holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 28,040 shares.