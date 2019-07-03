Thor Inds (THO) Holder Horan Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $1.51 Million; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Raised Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding by $2.82 Million

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 30,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,759 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 53,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 2.49M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.48. About 586,397 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited accumulated 4,420 shares. 31,064 were accumulated by Scotia Capital. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 0.02% or 21,406 shares. Lenox Wealth accumulated 85 shares. Raymond James reported 0.08% stake. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt owns 190,211 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Mariner owns 3,178 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.05% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Glob Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 4,620 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.07% or 46,053 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has invested 0.12% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.75% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 9,754 shares. Cincinnati Casualty holds 17,683 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Fdx Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 12,618 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 83,767 shares to 16,233 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 65,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,315 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).