Thor Inds (THO) Holder Horan Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $1.51 Million as Shares Declined; Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Micron Technology Com Com (MU) by $377,200

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 440,243 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95 million shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 26.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Micron Announces Offering of Senior Notes Nasdaq:MU – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche raises Micron on memory upturn – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 546,296 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Banque Pictet & Cie holds 80,808 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ameriprise Fin Inc accumulated 9.75M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 359,459 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Capital Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 306 were reported by Hanson & Doremus Invest. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.19% stake. Apriem Advisors, a California-based fund reported 8,889 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pitcairn Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 27,038 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability has 11,200 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 1.66 million shares.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP) by 6,559 shares to 16,547 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Int Limited accumulated 3,775 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 27,817 shares. Franklin Resource invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). United Service Automobile Association stated it has 7,641 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Lp owns 116,415 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,803 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 48,332 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 14,268 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 870 shares. 3,193 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny invested in 41,163 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 130,848 are held by Fmr Llc.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Peter Orthwein To Step Down As Executive Chairman And Assume Role Of Chairman Emeritus At Thor Industries – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.