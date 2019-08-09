Thor Inds (THO) Holder Horan Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.51 Million; Opus Investment Management Has Increased Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Holding by $336,000 as Shares Declined

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 13.51M shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 1.88M shares traded or 120.34% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 174,150 are owned by Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt Inc. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 12,604 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Llc holds 0.16% or 11,880 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 148,312 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 5,376 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 4,816 shares. Reinhart Inc accumulated 407,197 shares. Chilton Investment Co Limited Liability Com has invested 1.35% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 305 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 0% or 7,734 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 110,688 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation stated it has 3,436 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William Il has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 59,520 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communication New York holds 0.04% or 37,353 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Incorporated has 0.67% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Westwood Hldg Grp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 5,139 were accumulated by Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.38% or 32,615 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns invested 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). City Company invested in 76,032 shares. 2.70M are owned by Harding Loevner Lp. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.51% or 2.45 million shares. 71,910 were reported by Leavell Inv. Clean Yield Gp Inc has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 5,158 were reported by Addison Cap. Ssi Inv holds 6,406 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ally Inc reported 180,000 shares. Somerset Tru stated it has 24,241 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29,700 shares to 48,200 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,500 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

