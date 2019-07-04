Thor Inds (THO) Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding by $507,966; Boston Common Asset Management Has Trimmed Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $383,680

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,123 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 20,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.84. About 619,309 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 92,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.48. About 586,397 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TE Connectivity Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford sets up research center in Tel Aviv – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shiseido Sponsored Adr (SSDOY) by 5,516 shares to 20,807 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL) by 5,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.43 per share. TEL’s profit will be $482.36 million for 16.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer holds 0.29% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 941,490 shares. Invesco Limited holds 2.68 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.12% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 64,683 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp has 0.07% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 342 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Communication Ma reported 64,322 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.13% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Pnc Financial Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 272,290 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bank Trust owns 647 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 65,922 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd owns 66,516 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Logan Cap Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). State Street Corp accumulated 12.31M shares. Virginia-based Davenport And Co Limited Co has invested 0.58% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cibc Markets holds 0.05% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 82,135 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,058 are owned by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. The New York-based Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc holds 8,296 shares. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca accumulated 153,347 shares. 4,830 are owned by Penobscot Inv Mgmt. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 116,415 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 68,094 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Fin owns 0.05% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 486,085 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Fdx Advisors Inc invested in 0.02% or 6,302 shares. 30,725 are held by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited has 0.16% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 11,880 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 119,152 shares.