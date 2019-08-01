Thor Inds Com (THO) Stake Upped by Hutchinson Capital Management; Country Club Trust Company Trimmed Stake in Kohls (KSS) by $524,348 as Share Price Declined

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 7,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 84,326 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, down from 92,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.58% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 3.75 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS FOR CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S ANNOUNCES ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 176.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 97,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 153,347 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 55,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 517,785 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Andy Graves as New Independent Chairman – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Co holds 2,886 shares. The New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 17 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 407,197 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 4,585 shares. Moreover, Westpac Corp has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Aperio Grp Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.21% or 58,168 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 7,404 shares stake. Fosun Interest has 7,610 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 6,707 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel accumulated 281,372 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Schroder Management has 0.04% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 346,215 shares. Gradient Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 50 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, down 11.36% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $252.76 million for 7.89 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kohl’s -8% despite hitting all the marks – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Down in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Kohlâ€™s begins seasonal hiring – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kohl’s Expanded Relationship With Amazon Could Be A ‘Game Changer’ – Benzinga” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership holds 217,153 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fincl Counselors Inc owns 0.03% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 10,857 shares. Amp Cap Invsts, a Australia-based fund reported 128,635 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors Inc holds 26,742 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Flippin Bruce & Porter, a Virginia-based fund reported 118,923 shares. Fdx Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 4,491 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 31,179 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.32% or 30,788 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, Washington-based fund reported 1,236 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com owns 105,465 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Holderness Invs holds 3,422 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Limited Company has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 8,683 shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,813 shares to 64,787 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 53,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).