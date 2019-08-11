Thor Inds Com (THO) Shareholder Hutchinson Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Eventide Asset Management Lowered Its Hubspot (HUBS) Position by $5.48 Million

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 317,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.69M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $191.67. About 782,226 shares traded or 31.23% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 26/04/2018 – HubSpot Alum Aims to Give Customers a Voice with Latest Venture; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 176.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 97,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 153,347 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 55,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 791,235 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 1.03M shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.