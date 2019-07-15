Thor Inds Com (THO) Share Price Declined While Hutchinson Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Concorde Asset Management Has Raised Position by $315,756 as Valuation Rose

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $166.87. About 5.32 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 176.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 97,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,347 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 55,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 305,853 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (NYSE:MOS) by 373,877 shares to 241,543 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

