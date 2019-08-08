Thor Inds Com (THO) Holder Reinhart Partners Upped Position by $1.90 Million as Share Price Declined; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Value Declined While H Partners Management Lowered Its Stake

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $53.45. About 295,677 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 30,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 407,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.40M, up from 376,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.95. About 459,897 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $198.93 million for 5.78 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 70,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Co invested in 86,394 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 4,067 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Horan Management invested in 0.88% or 76,645 shares. 2.06 million were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 8,436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 135 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.02% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,886 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,296 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 6,000 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 4,585 shares. Sei reported 97,200 shares.