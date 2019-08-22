Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Stake in Argan (AGX) Lifted by $2.39 Million; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Value Rose While Alphaone Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Stake

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 98.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 109,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1,330 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 111,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 1.34M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 48,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 222,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 173,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 73,991 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 788,742 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 610,601 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 80,575 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alphaone Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1,330 shares. Raymond James Assocs has 39,439 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 26,760 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Management Ltd invested in 180 shares or 0% of the stock. Skylands Capital Lc stated it has 0.82% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Millennium Llc owns 885,209 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 15,314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd accumulated 21,445 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Corbyn Invest Management Md holds 1.56% or 133,844 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 0.08% or 27,332 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 387,753 shares.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 78,530 shares to 82,990 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 75,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.35 million for 56.50 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argan: Buying Opportunity Could Be Brewing – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Argan, Inc.’s (NYSE:AGX) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Behind The Numbers Of Argan – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.